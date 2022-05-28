Saturday, May 28, 2022
No more red, orange cities on Iran’s Covid map

By IFP Editorial Staff
Covid in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry says there are no red or orange cities and towns in Iran in terms of risk from the Covid pandemic.

Red cities and towns are zones where people face the highest danger from the virus. The second risk color is orange.

According to the Health Ministry, now 253 cities and towns are yellow and 195 ones are blue. Blue zones are areas where things have returned to normal.

In the summer of last year, nearly all of Iran was red.

The elimination of the color from the Covid map indicates a downward trend in Covid deaths and infections.

Authorities attribute the success in containing the pandemic to a nationwide vaccination campaign and people’s strict observance of health protocols.

