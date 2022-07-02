No Covid deaths in Iran in past 24 hours

The daily caseload as per the ministry‘s figures was 251 including 65 hospitalizations.

Iran attributes its success in containing the Covid pandemic to a nationwide vaccination campaign that has seen over 150 million doses of vaccine administered to people across the country.

Iran also says the pandemic was brought under control to a large extent due to people’s observance of health protocols.

For all this, not all people have got their booster shots of the vaccine and authorities are urging them to do so.

Covid has been in retreat in Iran for several months now but authorities are warning people against easing the health protocols saying this could increase chances of a resurgence of the virus.