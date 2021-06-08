Nigerian, Kenyan Ambassadors Meet with Iran’s FM

The new ambassadors of Nigeria and Kenya to Tehran held separate meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the beginning of their missions in Iran.

In the Tuesday meetings, the Nigerian and Kenyan diplomats presented a copy of their credentials to the Iranian Foreign Minister.

Syed Jaffar Hussain, the new representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) to the Islamic Republic of Iran, also met with Zarif at the beginning of his mission.

The WHO representative also presented his credentials to the Iranian Foreign Minister.