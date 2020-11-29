Newspapers Discuss Iran’s Response: Harsh Revenge or Strategic Patience?

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Sunday, November 29, 2020, and picked headlines from 18 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.



Abrar Newspaper:

1- Rouhani Blames Global Arrogance, Israel for Fakhrizadeh Assassination

2- Rai al-Youm: Fakhrizadeh Assassins Linked to CIA, Mossad

Afkar Newspaper:

1- Head of Assembly of Experts: Iran to Take Harsh Revenge

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Orders Punishment of Those Who Ordered, Executed Fakhrizadeh Assassination

2- International Legal Pursuit of Fakhrizadeh Assassination

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- What Did Audiences Say about ‘Trap of Tension’?

2- Rouhani: Iran to Respond to Israel’s Warmongering

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Iran Leader Calls for Punishment of Those Behind Assassination

2- Widespread Reactions to Assassination of Fakhrizadeh: How Will Iran Respond?

* From Responding in Appropriate Time to National Solidarity

3- German Media Reveals US, Israel Role in Killing Iranian Scientist

Etemad Newspaper:

1- The Day After the Incident

* A Review of Assassination Operation and the Way Terrorists Arrived in Absard

2- Iran Unanimously Condemns Assassination, Calls It Blatant Violation of Int’l Law

Ettela’at Newspaper:

1- Definite Punishment of Perpetrators While Continuing His Scientific Work

Iran Newspaper:

1- Timely Response: Iran Unanimous against Killing of Fakhrizadeh

Javan Newspaper:

1- Leader Orders Punishment of Those Who Ordered, Executed Assassination

Jomhouri Eslami Newspaper:

1- Fakhrizadeh Family: His Path Will Be Continued

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- Assassination of Fakhrizadeh Won’t Stop His Unique Achievements

2- Europe’s Shamelessly Calls for Restraint against State Terrorism!

Mardom Salari Newspaper:

1- Netanyahu-Trump Joint Madness in Absard Terror

2- Fakhrizadeh Built Infrastructure of Iran’s Nuclear Defence in Best Way Possible: AEOI

3- Iran’s Envoy to London: Fakhrizadeh Killing Violation of Int’l Law

Resalat Newspaper:

1- Iran’s Patience Getting Over: Countdown for Revenge Season

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Wave of Condemnation and Protest against Killing Nuclear Scientist

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Revenge in Due Time, Continuing Path of Martyr

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Rouhani: We’ll Respond in Appropriate Time

2- Raisi: Fakhrizadeh and People Like Him ‘Heroes of Iran’s Progress’

3- EU Slams Assassination of Fakhrizadeh as ‘Criminal Act’

Sobh-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Harsh Revenge or Strategic Patience?

* How Will Iran Respond to Assassination of Nuclear Scientist?

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Agenda: Punishment