New shipment of Iranian relief aid arrives in quake-hit regions of Syria

A plane carrying the relief supplies landed in the Syrian city of Aleppo with the aid items being delivered to authorities there.

Syria has been slapped with sanctions by the West, namely the US and the EU, over alleged rights abuses. The bans were mostly announced following the onset of the civil war in Syria nearly a decade ago.

Iran, along with some other countries, has made an effort to push for the removal of the sanctions so that relief aid can be sent to Syria where it is urgently needed to alleviate the suffering of quake-stricken people in the quake zone. But the US and the EU have flatly rejected this.

The quakes have killed tens of thousands in Turkey and Syria.