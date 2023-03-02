Thursday, March 2, 2023
IFP ExclusiveMiddle East

New shipment of Iranian relief aid arrives in quake-hit regions of Syria

By IFP Editorial Staff
Quake in Turkey and Syria

Iran sends a 15th shipment of humanitarian aid to quake-hit regions of Syria, which remains cut off from international assistance due to strict Western economic sanctions.

A plane carrying the relief supplies landed in the Syrian city of Aleppo with the aid items being delivered to authorities there.

Syria has been slapped with sanctions by the West, namely the US and the EU, over alleged rights abuses. The bans were mostly announced following the onset of the civil war in Syria nearly a decade ago.

Iran, along with some other countries, has made an effort to push for the removal of the sanctions so that relief aid can be sent to Syria where it is urgently needed to alleviate the suffering of quake-stricken people in the quake zone. But the US and the EU have flatly rejected this.

The quakes have killed tens of thousands in Turkey and Syria.

