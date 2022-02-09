New Iran-made test kit can detect COVID-19 in 20 seconds

Tahereh Rohani, the chairwoman of the board of directors at a knowledge-based company, said the diagnostic kit had been designed and manufactured by relying on domestic capabilities.

The test kit, designed to respond specifically to the coronavirus, can be used both at home and at laboratories.

The product has a sensitivity of 96% and a specificity of 98% and is based on saliva sampling. The detection time varies between 10 and 20 seconds.

Since the emergence of the coronavirus in Iran in February 2020, several biotechnology firms have developed test kits for detecting the virus, despite restrictions imposed on the imports of diagnostic tools due to the US sanctions.

Iran has also managed to develop its own vaccines against the outbreak.

The country, one of the worst hit by the pandemic in the Middle East, is currently witnessing a new peak of infections with COVID-19, triggered by the Omicon variant of the coronavirus.