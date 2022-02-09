Wednesday, February 9, 2022
type here...
SocietyScience and TechnologyHealthcareIFP Exclusive

New Iran-made test kit can detect COVID-19 in 20 seconds

By IFP Editorial Staff
New Iran-made test kit can detect COVID-19 in 20 seconds
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

Iranian experts have designed and developed a test kit capable of detecting infection with the coronavirus within only 20 seconds and with high accuracy.

Tahereh Rohani, the chairwoman of the board of directors at a knowledge-based company, said the diagnostic kit had been designed and manufactured by relying on domestic capabilities.

The test kit, designed to respond specifically to the coronavirus, can be used both at home and at laboratories.

The product has a sensitivity of 96% and a specificity of 98% and is based on saliva sampling. The detection time varies between 10 and 20 seconds.

Since the emergence of the coronavirus in Iran in February 2020, several biotechnology firms have developed test kits for detecting the virus, despite restrictions imposed on the imports of diagnostic tools due to the US sanctions.

Iran has also managed to develop its own vaccines against the outbreak.

The country, one of the worst hit by the pandemic in the Middle East, is currently witnessing a new peak of infections with COVID-19, triggered by the Omicon variant of the coronavirus.

Previous articleIran produces saffron-based medicine against Alzheimer’s disease
Next articleJournalists rush to cover Vienna talks amid speculation of ‘final deal’

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks