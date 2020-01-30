Nearly 800 Tonnes of Narcotics Seized in Iran in 10 Months

Speaking at the 86th meeting of the Committee on Combatting the Trafficking and Distribution of Drugs at Iran’s Anti-Narcotics Headquarters, the headquarters’ deputy commander for the international affairs and the fight against the smuggling and distribution of drugs, Nasser Aslani, gave a report of the Islamic Republic’s activities in the war on drugs during the first ten months of the current Iranian year (March 21, 2019 – January 20, 2020).

He explained that Iran has begun to focus the efforts to combat drug trafficking on the intelligence and operational activities, noting that more than 798 tonnes of narcotic and psychedelic drugs have been captured in the 10-month period, which shows an 18 percent rise compared to the corresponding period a year before.

He said the illicit drugs seized in Iran during the 10-month period include 643,460 kilograms of opium (81% of the total), 16,756 kg of heroin (2% of total), 20,769 kg of morphine (2% of total), 68,973 kg of hashish (9% of total), 13,908 kg of crystal meth (2% of total), and 33,985 kg of other substances, which make up 4% of the total drug seizures.

Participants in the meeting also discussed the main approaches to combatting the smuggling and distribution of the narcotic and psychedelic drugs in Iran, and made a series of decisions.