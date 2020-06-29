The mausoleum of Seyyed Mir-Ahmad known as Shah-e Cheragh (AS) is in Shiraz.

In 2009, Iran approved the sixth of Dhu al-Qa’dah to be included in the calendar of national-Islamic occasions in honour of Ahmad Ibn Musa, the brother of Imam Reza (AS).

This day is in the Dignity Ten-day which begins with the birth of Imam Reza’s sister Hazrat-e Masoumeh (SA), and continues with the commemoration of Hazrat Ahmad Ibn Musa (AS) and ends with the birth of Imam Reza (AS). The ten-day period is of great importance among Shiite Iranians.

On this day, people from all over Iran, especially Fars province, come to the shrine of Shah-e Cheragh and ask the holy figure to help their wishes come true. Many people rush from other cities of Fars province to this shrine as a common ritual in the Ten-Day period. However, this year, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, there are some restrictions and the rituals are performed in accordance with health protocols.

Here are the photos of the ritual retrieved from Young Journalist’ Club: