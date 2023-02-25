Saturday, February 25, 2023
IFP Exclusive

MP: There was ‘Sinophobia’ in Iran under ex-administration

By IFP Editorial Staff
Rouhani and Zarif

An Iranian lawmaker accuses the previous administration of “Sinophobia,” saying it had distanced itself from the Eastern bloc in favor of ties with the West.

Ebrahim Rezaei, a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said the recent visit by President Ebrahim Raisi to China was a “prelude to normalization of ties” with the country.

He said China was an important country in our country’s foreign policy.

Raisi’s trip, Rezaei added, will play a great role in the promotion of relations with China.

“It is expected that we will see the improvement of relations with China in the future. God willing, the level of exports of oil and non-oil products to China will also see a boost,” he said.

The lawmaker elaborated on possible fields of cooperation with China.

“Our country is a good, cheap and safe route for the transit of Chinese goods to Europe and parts of Asia,” he said.

“The Chinese can be our oil customers and help us bypass the sanctions and supply some of the commodities we need.”

He said China can invest in Iran’s transportation and energy sectors, adding, “We should welcome Chinese investment in our country.”

