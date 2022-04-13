MP: Iran’s position has strengthened in Vienna talks

Jalil Rahimi said the members of the commission met with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Iran’s chief negotiator in Vienna Ali Bagheri on Tuesday evening.

In the meeting, he said, Amir Abdollahian and Bagheri outlined the issues on which Iran and the +P have found common ground and also the disputed issues.

According to the MP, Amir Abdollahian and Bagheri then answered questions asked by the lawmakers. He cited the foreign minister and the lead negotiator as saying that the Iranian side has done their utmost to resolve the case and that Iran is participating in the negotiations with goodwill.

Rahimi said the Western parties to the Vienna talks are declining to cooperate despite their previous claims that they are behaving in good faith.

Rahimi also said Iran has a good bargaining chip at the negotiating table and this caused the US to fail to justify their pullout from the deal.

The Iranian lawmaker further underlined that during the Vienna talks, Iran’s red lines have not been crossed.

Rahimi added that one major goal of Iran’s participation in the negotiations in Vienna is to improve the economic situation for the people of Iran and if that does not happen, sitting at the negotiating table is not useful