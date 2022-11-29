MP: Iran must ignore IAEA resolution, keep up uranium enrichment

Jabbar Kouchaki told the Entekhab news portal that the resolution, which was approved by the IAEA’s Board of Governors earlier this month, is only part of a hype meant to exert pressure on Iran, and that the country should not pay attention to it.

The resolution, backed by the US, the UK, Germany and France, accuses Iran of non-cooperation with the IAEA.

Kouchaki described Iran’s retaliatory move to begin enrichment to 60% purity at the Fordow nuclear site as a “positive” step.

The lawmaker said the IAEA has already confirmed the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program but passes hostile resolutions against Tehran “under the influence of enemies.”

Enemies of Iran, he added, are now trying to put pressure on Iran from abroad after failing to achieve their goals by fueling riots inside the country.