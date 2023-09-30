Minister: Iran self-sufficient in producing 97 percent of domestic needs for medicine

Addressing the 27th Technical Meeting of the G5 Forum on Health Diplomacy in the Iranian capital Tehran, Bahram Einollahi said Iran has no restrictions in expansion of cooperation with the regional countries in the medical and pharmaceutical fields.

He said, “Health diplomacy is a point of convergence for all countries and it will increase cooperation between the neighbors in the region.”

The participants of the forum from G5 member states – Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Iraq – discussed the latest progress in medical equipment and explored ways to open active and new pharmaceutical and medical markets to supply the demands of the group’s members.

The three-day conference started on Thursday with the motto “Towards Equal Access to Medicines and Medical Devices” and will wrap up on Sunday.

The Iranian health minister also announced he would take a trip to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, next week to hold talks with the health ministers of “friendly countries.”