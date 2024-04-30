Yemen’s Houthi says struck several vessels, including US warships, in Red Sea

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree announced the operations in a video statement on Monday.

According to Saree, the forces “carried out military operations against hostile warships in the Red Sea, including targeting two American warships with several drones”.

The operations “achieved their objectives”, he added.

American and British warships have been carrying out attacks against the Arab Peninsula nation as means of trying to halt strikes that it has been conducting against Israeli vessels or those heading towards the ports lying in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Yemen has staged numerous such pro-Palestinian strikes since October 7, when the Zionist regime began the war.

At least 34,500 Palestinians have been killed and 77,700 others wounded in the brutal Israeli military onslaught that was launched following al-Aqsa Storm, a retaliatory operation staged by Gaza’s resistance groups.

Saree went on to announce a joint operation by several subdivisions of the Armed Forces, including the missile force and the drone force, against another ship, which he identified as “Cyclades”.

The vessel, Saree added, came under fire while sailing in the Red Sea towards the ports of occupied Palestine.

The Yemeni forces also fired “several drones” towards an Israeli ship, identified as “MSC Orion”, as it was sailing in the Indian Ocean, the spokesman also stated.

The official concluded his remarks by pledging that the Yemeni troops would not stop its pro-Palestinian operations as long as the occupying regime sustained the war and a simultaneous siege that it has been employing against Gaza.