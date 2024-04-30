European countries expected to recognize Palestinian statehood by end of May: Top diplomat

In March, Spain, Ireland, Malta and Slovenia announced they would jointly work toward recognition of a Palestinian state.

Israel told the four EU countries their initiative would amount to a “prize for terrorism” that would reduce the chances of a negotiated resolution to the generations-old conflict.

Recently, the governments of Jamaica and Barbados announced their recognition of the state of Palestine, bringing the number of countries that recognized Palestine to 142.

On Sunday, Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour said that new countries in the Caribbean and Latin America region will soon recognize the State of Palestine.

He stated that the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago will soon recognize the state of Palestine following Jamaica and Barbados’ recognition of Palestine as a state.

He added that work is underway with the Bahamas and Panama to recognize the State of Palestine in response to the United States’ veto against Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations.