Saturday, May 28, 2022
Millions of Iran-made Covid jabs exported to Venezuela

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Covid vaccine

The Iranian health minister says the country has exported 4 million doses of Covid vaccine to Venezuela.

Bahram Einollahi says he has announced Iran’s readiness for exports of Covid vaccines in meetings with his counterparts from 9 foreign countries.

Einollahi added that Iran is able to give poor countries free Covid jabs. Einollahi underlined that Iran is in fact capable of producing any type of vaccine for viral diseases.

He once against praised Iran’s healthcare sector for its effective fight against the Covid pandemic.

Einollahi said he announced to WHO officials that the Islamic Republic not only managed to decrease Covid’s daily deaths to a single-digit figure but it also succeeded in acquiring the know-how to produce vaccines.

The health minister added that Iran is no longer worried about the Coronavirus.

He said there are no indications of a resurgence of the Covid pandemic for now but urged all people to get vaccinated

