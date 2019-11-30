The desert has good recreational facilities including safari, motorbikes and camels that give you a different experience. The desert is located 55 kilometres from the city of Khor of Isfahan province next to a village bearing the same name. The village along with its desert has a warm and dry climate.

In the summer, the climate is warm and during the cold seasons the weather is moderate. During the days, it is hot and sunny, but at night with the fall of temperatures, the area gets cold.

Alongside the Mesr village, there are many other small villages called Amirabad, Farahzad and Garmeh.

The beautiful palm trees, bushes and sand hills have created spectacular scenery in these villages. But Garmeh is different. The presence of Dr Fish springs with therapeutic fish has attracted more tourists to the village.

In addition, there is an interesting palm tree field in the area called Burned Palm Field that came into being during winter 40 years ago. You can stay at Maziar Al Davoud House there. Maziar Al Davood is an architect who, along with his French wife, has renovated his ancestral home and converted it into a residence.

Beyazeh is a 110-kilometre village in the countryside that due to its ancient citadel, aqueducts, the Old Jame Mosque, and the dense palm trees attract many tourists. Beyazeh Castle is located in this village. It is a Sassanid-era structure that has been used for centuries for housing and defense and has become a base for the followers of Hassan-i Sabbāh in the Ismaili state.

Following you can find photos of this desert retrieved from different sources: