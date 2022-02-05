Saturday, February 5, 2022
type here...
SocietySportIFP Exclusive

Meet Iranian teen with Down syndrome who’s a swimming champion

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

Shahoo Mohammadi is a 15-year-old sports lover who suffers from Down syndrome, but the genetic disorder has not kept him from pursuing his dreams.

He has successfully overcome his condition and set records in endurance swimming at national and world levels.

Born with Down syndrome in the city of Mahabad in Iran’s West Azarbajan Province, Shahoo developed an interest in swimming from early childhood and started to professionally practice in the field at the age of 6, his father, Aziz, told Iran’s Fars News Agency.

“Down syndrome is not a disease but a difference. We should accept that the world is beautiful with the same differences,” his father said.

Currently, Shahoo’s training sessions are being held regularly both in swimming pools and open waters. The genius also loves mountain climbing and rowing.

Besides swimming, the teenager has also received two gold medals at national rowing championships.

Shahoo is recognized as the first person with Down syndrome in Iran and the world who can sail a professional kayak.

He is currently joining Iran’s national team of para-swimmers to take part in the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, which will be held in October.

“I am the first swimmer with disability who holds a record in open waters in Iran and the world. I hope I can win medals in international contests and the Olympics and be a source of pride for my country,” Shahoo said. “I thank all those who supported me.”

Previous articleUS restores Iran sanctions waiver
Next articleCancer rate on rise among Iranians, scientist warns

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks