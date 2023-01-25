Iranian karateka seeks asylum in Switzerland

Farzad Rostami took part in the competitions from January 20 to 22 along with several other karatekas from Iran. At the end of the tournament, Rostami refused to return to Iran.

Some reports initially claimed he was a member of Iran’s national karate team.

Officials however say Rostami was not a member of the nationa team and took part in the competitions on his own and without coordination with the Iranian Karate Federation.

They also say Rostami flew to France via Greece. It’s unclear if the Swiss government has granted him asylum yet.