Iran lifts travel ban on football legend Ali Daei

The two will now be able to to fly to Paris to attend FIFA’s annual feast in Paris where the best footballers are introduced.

The travel ban was imposed on Daei and his wife after they closed their jewelry shop in Tehran to show support for those who participated in anti-government protests during the recent unrest and deadly riots in Iran.

This drew criticism from government officials who accused the former captain of Iran’s National Soccer Team (Team Melli) of supporting riots.

The protests happened after the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody in September.