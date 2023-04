Footage showing latest images of Amir Hossein Shirchi has made the rounds of social media in Iran.

The 23-year-old was from the city of Babol and died during a match in the second division of the Iranian football league.

Shirchi previously played for Padideh of Mashhad, Khooneh Be Khonneh of Babol and Darya of Babol. He was also once invited to the Junior National Team (Team Melli) of Iran.