Iranian Runner Wins 12th Gold at Asian Deaf Games in Malaysia 

On Friday, during the ongoing athletics competitions of the 10th Asian Deaf Games hosted by Malaysia, Maryam Abdifar claimed the gold medal in the 400-meter race, becoming the champion in this category.

Competing against representatives from eight countries, she crossed the finish line first, earning the 12th gold medal for Iran’s sports delegation.

So far, Iranian athletes have won 12 gold, 4 silver, and 11 bronze medals in the games.

The 10th Asian Deaf Games began on November 30 and will continue until December 8 in Malaysia.

This major sporting event is recognized as one of the most significant competitions for deaf athletes across Asia.

In this edition of the games, Iranian athletes are competing in nine disciplines.