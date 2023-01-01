Sunday, January 1, 2023
Iran’s footballer Taremi ranks 4th in top scorer ranking in 2022: UEFA

By IFP Media Wire
Mehdi Taremi

Striker of Iran’s national soccer team and FC Porto club, Mehdi Taremi, is among the top scorers for his club and country in 2022.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has released the names of the top scorers for club and country by the end of 2022, and Iran’s Taremi with 37 goals stood in fourth place.

France’s Kylian Mbappé, Norway’s Erling Haaland, and Poland’s Robert Lewandowski with 56, 46, and 42 goals were respectively ranked first, second and third.

O Jogo newspaper published in Portugal hasalso introduced Taremi as the best player of Primeira Liga, aka Liga Portugal, on the occasion of the end of 2022.

