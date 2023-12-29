Friday, December 29, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

FIFA president sympathizes with Iranians over death of female football player

By IFP Editorial Staff

The president of the international governing body of football association, FIFA, has posted a message of condolences on the death of female Iranian football player Melika Mohammadi who died in a car accident on Sunday. 

Gianni Infantino posted a message on his Instagram page on Friday, writing “Extremely sad news. Our thoughts are with Melika Mohammadi’s family, friends and everyone at the Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation at this difficult time.”

Earlier this week, the president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa also extended his condolences on the demise of the Iranian women’s national football team player.

On Thursday, people in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz gathered in the Hafezi-eh Stadium to hold a funeral procession for the top football player.

The Iranian national team’s 23-year-old center back died in a collision. Two of her teammates were injured in the accident and were rushed to the hospital.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks