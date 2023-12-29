FIFA president sympathizes with Iranians over death of female football player

Gianni Infantino posted a message on his Instagram page on Friday, writing “Extremely sad news. Our thoughts are with Melika Mohammadi’s family, friends and everyone at the Islamic Republic of Iran Football Federation at this difficult time.”

Earlier this week, the president of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa also extended his condolences on the demise of the Iranian women’s national football team player.

On Thursday, people in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz gathered in the Hafezi-eh Stadium to hold a funeral procession for the top football player.

The Iranian national team’s 23-year-old center back died in a collision. Two of her teammates were injured in the accident and were rushed to the hospital.