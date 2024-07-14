Iran’s beach volleyball team clinch Tianjin Asian Tour title

The Iranian team defeated Thailand in two straight sets, 22-20 and 21-18, claiming the top position in the tour.

Over the course of the tournament, the Iranian duo played seven matches.

In the preliminary rounds, they overcame Hong Kong Two, China, and Australia. In the knockout stage, they defeated Japan to advance to the quarter-finals, and a subsequent victory over Australia led them to the semi-finals.

This marks the third final appearance for the duo in the past year, having previously secured the runner-up position at the Samila Asian Tour (April 14-17) and the championship at the Novaliches Asian Tour in the Philippines (April 5-8).

Remarkably, Abbas Pourasgari and Alireza Aghajani have amassed six consecutive titles over a span of 110 days.

Coached by Abdolraouf Bastegani and Rahman Raoufi, and with Nader Ansari serving as the head referee, the Iranian national players demonstrated exceptional performance and sportsmanship throughout the competition.