Iranian women’s taekwondo team crowned champions in World Cup

The Iranians defeated Morocco 2-1 in the final round.

Yalda Valinejad, Melika Mir-Hosseini, Mahla Momenzadeh and Saghar Moradi were the Iranian athletes who earned the prestigious title.

The victory comes a day after Iranian men’s national team re-claimed the championship title at the World Cup by outperforming the hosts South Korea.

The Taekwondo World Cup kicked off on Monday with teams participating from Morocco, Ivory Coast, China, India, Iran and South Korea at the World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships Series in the city of Chuncheon.