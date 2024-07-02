Tuesday, July 2, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

Iranian women’s taekwondo team crowned champions in World Cup

By IFP Editorial Staff

The Iranian women’s taekwondo team outshone its rivals on Tuesday and won the title for the 2024 World Cup championship in South Korea for the first time in the country’s history.

The Iranians defeated Morocco 2-1 in the final round.

Yalda Valinejad, Melika Mir-Hosseini, Mahla Momenzadeh and Saghar Moradi were the Iranian athletes who earned the prestigious title.

The victory comes a day after Iranian men’s national team re-claimed the championship title at the World Cup by outperforming the hosts South Korea.

The Taekwondo World Cup kicked off on Monday with teams participating from Morocco, Ivory Coast, China, India, Iran and South Korea at the World Taekwondo World Cup Team Championships Series in the city of Chuncheon.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks