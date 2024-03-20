Wednesday, March 20, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveSelectedSport

AFC releases poster to mark Iranian New Year, Nowruz

By IFP Editorial Staff
AFC Nowruz

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has congratulated Nowruz, the Persian New Year, by releasing a poster of a few high-profile athletes of the country.

The poster bears the images of a number of legendary and promising Iranian football, futsal and beach football players, including Ali Daei, Mehdi Mahdavikia, Hossein Tayyebi, Fereshteh Karimi, Seyyed Mehdi Mir Jalili, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Zahra Qanbari.

A picture of Melika Mohammadi, the late star of the Iranian women’s national football team, who died in a car accident in December last year, stands out on the table in the poster.

The Islamic-Iranian elements, including the azure tiles, arcs, the Persian rug, and the Haft Seen table, especially set for the New Year, add to the oriental aura of the poster.

Iranians marked the start of the New Year earlier on Wednesday.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks