AFC releases poster to mark Iranian New Year, Nowruz

The poster bears the images of a number of legendary and promising Iranian football, futsal and beach football players, including Ali Daei, Mehdi Mahdavikia, Hossein Tayyebi, Fereshteh Karimi, Seyyed Mehdi Mir Jalili, Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Zahra Qanbari.

A picture of Melika Mohammadi, the late star of the Iranian women’s national football team, who died in a car accident in December last year, stands out on the table in the poster.

The Islamic-Iranian elements, including the azure tiles, arcs, the Persian rug, and the Haft Seen table, especially set for the New Year, add to the oriental aura of the poster.

Iranians marked the start of the New Year earlier on Wednesday.