Friday, October 4, 2024
Massive crowd participating in Tehran Friday Prayers

By IFP Editorial Staff

A huge number of worshippers from across Iran have attended this weeks’ Friday Prayers in the capital Tehran led by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The devout people have been swarming the Imam Khomeini Mosalla, the grand prayer complex in Tehran, since 5:30 AM (local time) on Friday.

This week’s sermons and prayer are especially important as they come on the heels of the assassination of the secretary general of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut in a large Israeli airstrike on Tuesday.

It also comes in light of the first anniversary of the unprecedented Hamas-led Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the Israeli-occupied territories, which is expected to be discussed in the sermons.

The crowds entered the site and moved towards the prayer venue while holding pictures of the Iranian Leader, Nasrallah, the assassinated commander of Iran’s Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani, and other martyrs of the resistance.

A ceremony is scheduled to be held to commemorate Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and his companions, including Iran’s top IRGC commander General Abbas Nilforoushan.

