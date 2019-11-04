Massive Anti-US Rallies Held in Iran on Anniv. of Embassy Takeover

Iranian people, mostly school and university students, staged demonstrations on Monday morning all over the country to express their opposition to the arrogant policies and attitudes of the enemies, particularly the US.

The demonstrations are annually held on the anniversary of the seizure of the US embassy in Tehran, which was later known as the ‘den of espionage’.

On November 4, 1979, and in less than a year after the victory of the Islamic Revolution that toppled a US-backed monarchy, Iranian university students who called themselves “students following the line of (the late) Imam (Khomeini)” seized the US embassy, which they said had become a centre of espionage and was planning to overthrow the newly established Islamic system in Iran.

The students who seized the embassy later published documents proving that the compound was indeed engaged in plans and measures to overthrow the Islamic Republic.

Every year on the 13th day of the Iranian month of Aban (which this year falls on November 4), the Iranian nation, particularly the students, hold rallies across the country to mark the day.

In the capital city of Tehran, the rallies to mark the anniversary of the landmark move are held at the venue of the former US embassy in Taleqani Street.