Man hanged in Iran for murdering wildlife rangers

The convict had killed the environment protection agents with live fire during a chase in Zanjan Province.

The chief of the Zanjan justice department said those who had fought the agents were arrested soon after the clash.

Esmail Sadeghi added that the trial was concluded quickly given that people were highly sensitive to the issue and that the incident had had a negative psychological impact on the society.

Sadeghi noted that the convict was hanged after the death sentence was upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court. The wildlife rangers were killed by the illegal hunters last year.

They tried to stop the violators who were seeking to hunt deer in a wildlife protected area.