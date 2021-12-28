Mahyar caravanserai is one of the excellent and prominent examples of Safavid architecture style, which is decorated with brickwork, plaster crown molding and tiling.

This caravanserai is located in Mahyar village near the city of Shahreza, and on the way from Isfahan to Shiraz. It is one of the most famous caravanserais in Iran.

The building was constructed during the reign of Shah Ismail I (907-930 AH) and due to extensive damage was later repaired and completed in 1085 AH during the reign of Shah Suleiman Safavid.

One of the reasons behind the prominence of this caravanserai is the bazaar, mosque, tea house and bakery built in front of the caravanserai, which is rarely seen elsewhere.

This caravanserai was added to the national heritage list in 1942.