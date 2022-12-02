Leopard spotted near Tehran’s Sorkheh Hesar National Park

A media report said that given the long distance between the points of leopard sightings in short periods of time, the barracks could be hosting two leopards.

Iran’s Mizan News Agency has said authorities have started efforts to anesthetize and catch the leopard alive.

مدتی است حضور یک قلاده پلنگ در پادگان مجاور پارک ملی سرخه حصار، گزارش شده است. 🔹فعالان محیط زیست امیدوار هستند این جانور ارزشمند که در مدت حضورش در پادگان گربه شکار می‌کند برای یافتن طعمه و قلمروی امن، به زیستگاهش بازگردد pic.twitter.com/kNYBHzukyw — خبرگزاری میزان (@MizanNewsAgency) December 2, 2022

Persian leopards are rare animals and are on the UN’s endangered species.

Iran’s Alborz and Zagros mountain chains are home to the Persian leopard Meanwhile, smaller populations can be found in Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Turkey, and the Russian North Caucasus. Occasionally, the leopard has been spotted in Pakistan and Uzbekistan as well.