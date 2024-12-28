Leopard, cub spotted in Gilan’s Hyrcanian forests

Hamzeh Ashouri said the discovery was made possible through the relentless efforts of the Rudsar Environmental Protection Unit rangers, local community support, and the security agents in the region.

Ashouri highlighted that the sighting, captured while the leopard and its cub were feeding, indicates the successful conservation efforts and the rich biodiversity in the area.

He noted an increase in valuable species such as leopards, bears, wild goats, and eagles in recent years, thanks to the collaboration between local communities and dedicated rangers.

The return of the leopard, a key predator in the ecosystem, signifies favorable habitat conditions and an abundance of prey, including herbivores and rodents, said the official.

Ashouri also mentioned that local communities have been educated on how to coexist with the predators, ensuring ongoing monitoring and protection of their habitats by wildlife experts and rangers.