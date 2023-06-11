Sunday, June 11, 2023
Leader tours exhibition of Iran’s nuclear achievements

By IFP Editorial Staff

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei makes a tour of an exhibition of Iran’s achievements in the field of nuclear technology.

During the visit on Sunday, which lasted for one hour and a half, the Leader was accompanied by Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami and a number of directors and personnel of the organization.

The Leader received a report, during the visit, on the latest nuclear gains. He also held talks with a number of scientists on the sidelines.

At the event, Ayatollah Khamenei had two recommendations for the nuclear experts.

Firstly, he said Iran is now using about 1,000 megawatts of nuclear power, but the goal is 20,000 megawatts. Out of a total of 80,000-90,000 megawatts of power that the country needs, for example, in the mid-term future, 20,000 megawatts must come from nuclear energy.

“It is both financially efficient, biologically efficient, and environmentally efficient; Follow this seriously and with programming,” he told the scientists.

Secondly, the Leader urged scientists to work on developing low-capacity power plants, which would help meet the needs of various sectors.

