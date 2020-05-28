Leader Appoints Ali Larijani as His Advisor, Expediency Council Member

The leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khmenei has appointed the former Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larjiani as his advisor and a member of the Expediency Council.

In a decree on Thursday, the Iranian leader appointed the veteran politician, who served for 12 years as the parliament speaker, as his new advisor.

“Considering your useful experiences during your tenure in various departments, especially your three terms of serving as the parliament speaker, I would like to appoint you as the Leader’s advisor and a member of Iran’s Expediency Council,” reads the decree.

Ali Larijani served as the Speaker of the Parliament of Iran since 2008 and his tenure ended in May 2020. He was the Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council from 2005 to 2007.

In 1994, he was appointed as head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, replacing Mohammad Hashemi Rafsanjani in the post. He was in office until 2004.