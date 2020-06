The eclipse reached its peak around 10:20 am in most parts of the country, and began to disappear after 11:30.

The largest eclipse was seen in Chabahar, southeastern Iran, where 95% of the sun was covered.

The eclipse of the sun occurs when the moon prevents the sunlight from reaching certain parts of the earth by standing between the earth and the sun.

What follows are photos of the last solar eclipse of Persian century retrieved from various news sources in Iran: