Kuwait Donates $10 Million to Coronavirus Relief in Iran

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah held a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday morning.

In the conversation, the Kuwaiti minister expressed solidarity with the Iranian government and nation in the battle with the coronavirus epidemic, and unveiled plans for a donation of $10 million from Kuwait to Iran for the fight against COVID-19.

For his part, Foreign Minister Zarif expressed gratitude to the Kuwaiti government and nation, and described the war on coronavirus as a global issue that requires regional and international cooperation.

Foreign Minister Zarif also denounced the unilateral and illegal sanctions the US has imposed on the Iranian nation, and called on Kuwait to participate actively in the global campaign for ending and defying those inhumane sanctions.