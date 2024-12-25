Envoy condemns Israel’s admission of murdering of Hamas chief in Iran

Iravani commented on Tuesday in a letter addressed to the UN secretary-general and the president of the UN Security Council.

“This brazen admission marks the first time the Israeli regime has openly confessed to its responsibility for this heinous crime,” Iravani said.

He said Israel’s confession underscores the international responsibility of the regime for its acts of terrorism and aggression.

“It also reaffirms the legitimacy and legality of Iran’s defensive response on 1 October 2024,” the Iranian diplomat said.

Iravani reiterated that the occupying and terrorist regime of Israel remains the most serious threat to regional and international peace and security.

He urged the UN Security Council to end the impunity of a regime that flagrantly defies international law and destabilizes the region.

The Iranian envoy also warned that continued silence of the Council would only embolden this terrorist regime to commit more atrocious crimes.

On Monday, Israel’s minister for military affairs Israel Katz admitted his regime was responsible for the killing, the first time an official admission had been made.

Katz also vowed that the Israeli regime would escalate its attacks against Yemen, including by staging assassinations.

Haniyeh was assassinated on July 31 after the regime carried out a targeted killing operation against the Iranian capital Tehran, to which he had travelled as an official guest to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The regime assassinated Haniyeh’s successor, Yahya Sinwar, in another attack against the Gaza Strip in October, and staged a targeted killing strike against Beirut in September that resulted in the assassination of Hezbollah chief Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.