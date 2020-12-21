Knowledge-Based Firms ‘Invaluable’ Assets in Fight against COVID-19: Rouhani

The Iranian president has expressed his gratitude to knowledge-based companies for producing medical equipment and working to develop a vaccine for coronavirus.

President Hassan Rouhani said they are also working to produce medicines, which will contribute heavily to the health sector.

“I’d like to thank knowledge-based companies. Knowledge-based firms help us a lot during this period. Knowledge-based companies produced a lot of equipment, including hospital equipment,” he said.

“Knowledge-based companies are also working to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, and will hopefully work to produce medicines in the future,” he said.

“These companies are invaluable,” the president noted.

President Rouhani then underlined that the number of knowledge-based firms has multiplied in the country over the past few years.

“There were only around 50 knowledge-based firms, but now their number has risen to around 5,200,” said the president.

He further underscored the importance of innovative factories to be established across the nation.

“Innovative factories have been inaugurated in some provinces. Recently, I ordered provincial governors to have an innovative factory established there and pave the wat for start-ups to begin work,” the president explained.

“There are some provinces where two innovative factories are up and running. We should become active in these areas as well,” he said.

“The electronic-government service, health sector, knowledge-based companies can work together to facilitate conditions for the health and treatment sector,” he noted.