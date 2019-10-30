Kish Island Great Choice for Family Vacations in Autumn

The Italian head coach of Iran’s popular football team Esteghlal travelled to Kish Island earlier this month along with his family to enjoy his time and take a rest.

Andrea Stramaccioni says he did not know there exists such a beautiful island in Iran. “With the support of Esteghlal Club, my family and I spent our vacation in a well-equipped hotel in Kish.”

“When I arrived in Kish I was really taken aback as we were at a magnificent hotel on a beautiful island,” he said. “Luckily we were received warmly and I am very happy to come to this island with my family on a holiday in Iran.”

“I’m in Kish to see the beauties of Iran. It is very significant to me to spend time with my family when I am not working. I thank the officials of Esteghlal Club for providing this opportunity. Kish is exactly where I should have been on holidays, and I hope to experience it again in the future.”

The wide, palm tree-lined boulevards that circle the island of 100 square kilometres attract any tourist, especially during the autumn season when the weather is very pleasant. If you are energetic, walking is one of the best activities on this island, which is often called the Pearl of the Persian Gulf.

The Kish coastline is one of the least dangerous coasts in the world. Kish has gorgeous white sandy beaches for relaxing walks. The number of Kish visitors has leapt from 2.2 million a year in 2009 to 5.2 million in 2015, and an even bigger increase is expected.