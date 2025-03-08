Media WireForeign Policy

Iran voices deep concern over Syria clashes, urges security for all

By IFP Media Wire
Esmail Baghaei

The Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmail Baqaei has voiced deep concern over the recent developments in Syria, urging its new rulers to provide security for all Syrians.

Reacting to reports of violence and insecurity in different parts of Syria, Baqaei said on Friday that Iran is closely monitoring the internal developments in Syria with great concern.

He underscored the principled stance of Iran on the need to maintain security and stability in Syria and create the necessary conditions for all ethnic groups and strata of the Syrian society to live peacefully together, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported.

He also stressed the need to preserve the territorial integrity and unity of Syria, especially against the acts pf aggression and threats by the occupying Zionist regime.

The spokesman also reminded Syria’s interim government of its responsibilities in ensuring the security of all Syrian citizens, saying Iran strongly opposes insecurity, violence, killing, and harming innocent Syrian people from any ethnic group and tribe.

Tehran considers such violence to be a catalyst for the spread of instability in the region and more seditious acts by the third parties, especially the Zionist regime, he added.

