Makran, a winter paradise for tourists in southeastern Iran

The mild climate of the area turns it into a winter paradise for tourists.

Chabahar is the largest bay in southeastern Iran and is one of the most beautiful natural bays in the Gulf of Oman.

Its shores, stretching from Gavater to Zarabad, feature hundreds of natural, historical, and scenic attractions, making it an appealing destination for both Iranian and foreign tourists.

Makran is a historical region that straddles southeastern Iran and parts of southwestern Pakistan.

Autumn and winter are not harsh in the region, which makes it a magnet for tourists during these seasons.

Kheironnessa Amiri, head of the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Department of Chabahar, says the coastal strip of Balouchistan attracts over a million tourists annually thanks to its beauty, sandy, and coral beaches, mangrove forests, and scenic bays.

Meanwhile, Omar Balouch, cultural, social, and tourism deputy of the Chabahar Free Trade-Industrial Zone, notes that part of the 541-kilometer coastline of Sistan and Balouchestan lies within Makran, playing a significant role in employment and tourism development.

He also says officials there welcome any investment in creating recreational facilities, hotels, and restaurants, with no restrictions in this area.

While many Iranian provinces are experiencing snowfall, a region in Makran recorded a temperature of 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, making it the hottest area in Iran.

The pleasant climate, pristine natural landscapes, sandy beaches, Martian mountains, pink lagoons, and mangrove forests have made Makran one of Iran’s most attractive tourist destinations.