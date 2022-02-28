Khatibzadeh: 98 percent of draft agreement over JCPOA completed

Khatibzadeh said the remaining issues are however highly important for the interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

He added that issues like sanctions removal and guarantees as well as some political claims must be fixed in a proper manner.

He added a good deal is achievable in a very short time if there’s a will to resolve the remaining issues. He said Iran’s not in Vienna for a new deal but it wants to make sure the US will return to JCPOA after sanctions removal.

ُSpakeing at his weekly presser in Tehran on Monday, Khatibzadeh added that chief Iranian negotiator Ali Bagheri came to Iran for consultations over the draft agreement because everything must be examined carefully before signing the deal.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that Bagheri is now back in Vienna and Iran is waiting for the other side to make a final decision.

This item is being updated…