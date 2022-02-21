Khatibzadeh: Outstanding progress made in Vienna; US and Europe expected to take steps

“What is certain is that, within the framework of the talks, all sanctions — regardless of their label — that are incompatible with the commitments of the other side and prevent [Iran’s] economic benefits from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, should be removed,” Khatibzadeh said in his weekly presser.

The spokesman added that the remaining topics of the negotiations, are the most difficult, most important and most serious issues that should be resolved.

Khatibzadeh also touched on the comments by the Israeli regime’s prime minister on a possible agreement in Vienna, stressing that his remarks are addressed at Washington and European capitals.

“We neither pay attention to their [Israelis’] remarks, nor they are bases for our judgement,” the spokesman said.

He further noted that one of the key guarantees Iran has been seeking during the negotiations in Vienna is “the quick reversibility of Iran’s programs in case of any agreement in Vienna”.

On the negotiations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Khatibzadeh said Tehran has always been ready for talks with the Persian Gulf neighbor, “despite difficulties and disagreements”.

He said Iran will take part in the fifth round of the negotiations if a final date is determined.

The spokesman also talked about Australia’s move to insert Hamas resistance movement in its list of terror groups.

He said Hamas now has the largest number of representatives in the Palestinian parliament and Australia’s decision to stand by the “open decades-long oppression of the apartheid [Israeli] regime” is a historic move, which people will never forget.

Khatibzadeh also touched on the visit by the Iranian delegation to South Korea and their consultations for the release of blocked Iranian assets.

He said Iran is witnessing no practical step by South Korea.

“As long as funds belonging to Iranian people are frozen in South Korean banks, we will put no topic beyond this on the agenda of the two countries,” he warned.

“The government of South Korea should know that we will never forget these days.”