Khatibzadeh: Iran and US are exchanging messages

“What is being talked about in Vienna is in strict compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and there is no plan to make any change to the JCPOA. The JCPOA and the UN Security Council resolution 2231 have been the criteria for how we proceed,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said in his weekly presser on Monday.

He reiterated Iran has always said over the 11-month negotiations that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.

Khatibzadeh also talked about the release of Iranian assets in foreign banks.

“Release of the assets of the Iranian nation and return of the money to the country is the business of no third country and the fact that the US government tries to interfere in every issue related to Iran, shows how far the US administration stands from what the US President Joe Biden claims,” he said.

The spokesman also touched on the desecration of the al-Aqsa Mosque by the Zionsits, stressing that the normalization process advanced by leaders of some Arabic and Islamic countries has further emboldened the Israeli regime, while everyone is witnessing the silence of the international bodies and some Islamic countries.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has followed up on the matter with moves at the level of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation and ministers of Islamic countries as well as other international organizations and consultations with officials of other countries are ongoing”, he said.

Khatibzadeh also responded to comments by Ukraine’s ambassador to Tehran on Iranians having failed to help Ukraine financially in the wake of the Russian invasion.

“We have talked about our opposition to war time and again, while the roots of this crisis should be seriously reviewed. Today the solution for Ukraine is commitment to the UN Charter and sincere adherence to international agreements and dialog. The Ukrainian ambassador also would better read the tweet by the Ukrainian foreign minister again to realize the position of his government,” he said.

Khatibzadeh also talked about the claim by a US newspaper on a demand for guarantees from Iran to forgo retaliation for the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani by the US.

“Perpetrators and relevant advisors in this act of cowardice will not go unpunished. This is a definite principle in the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.