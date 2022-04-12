Khatibzadeh: All Iran Afghanistan missions open

Khatibzadeh made the remark in an answer to questions by journalists about the activity of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s embassy in Kabul and consulate generals in other Afghan cities.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman however underlined that Iran expects the rulers of Afghanistan to responsibly provide security for Iranian diplomats and diplomatic missions in Afghanistan and protect them.

Earlier reports said Iran had closed its embassy in Kabul.

Iran’s consulate general in the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif also issued a statement Tuesday saying its consular and visa services are shut down until further notice over security concerns.

Iran has earlier summoned the Afghan charge d’affaires to protest over the attacks against its Embassy in Kabul and Consulate General in Heart, which saw mobs hurl stones and other projectiles at the Iranian missions.

During the meeting, the foreign ministry’s director general for South Asia affairs called on the Taliban government to hold the perpetrators to account, stressing that governments are responsible for the protection of diplomatic missions.

The Taliban government’s intelligence and culture chief has called the Monday gatherings outside the Iranian missions in Kabul and Heart “arbitrary actions” by unidentified people.

“A number of people acted arbitrarily and held a protest outside the Iranian consulate and the demonstrators were immediately dispersed by the security forces of Afghan Islamic Emirate (Taliban government),” he said in a tweet.

“As the move was quickly brought under control, nothing special happened.”