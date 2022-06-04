Keyhan editor-in-chief: Iran must prevent IAEA inspectors from entering sensitive sites

He added that acts of sabotage at Iran’s nuclear sites and assassinations of Iranian nuclear scientists were done by Mossad and CIA agents who were working under the guise of IAEA inspectors.

Sharimadari cited a White House spokesman as saying in 2012 that the US had eyes (IAEA inspectors) and could watch Iran.

Keyhan’s editor-in-chief noted that the UN atomic body closed the so-called PMD (possible military dimensions) case of Iran during the tenure of its former director general Yukia Amano, but it has now gone back on its word and reopened the case under pressure from the Zionist regime.

Shariatmadari noted that the US and its allies know too well that Iran is not after nukes.

He also said had Iran sought to build nuclear weapons, it would have done so easily.

Shariatmadari also pointed to the possibility of the IAEA Board of Governors’ adoption of a resolution against Tehran. He said such a resolution will be worthless and the US and the European troika that drafted it know this well.

Keyhan’s editor-in-chief criticized IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi for its visit to occupied Palestine, saying the UN atomic body’s chief must first clarify which side Iran is dealing with: the child-killing Zionist regime or the agency?