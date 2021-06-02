Key Issues between Iran, US Settled: Rouhani

The Iranian president says key issues between Iran and the United States have been settled, and that only a few minor issues have remained.

President Hassan Rouhani added it has been his administration that handled efforts to resolve issues with Washington.

“We have done and finished our job,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president underline that the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was a good deal as Iran, the Europeans and even the US now agree that they should return to the deal.

He then recalled that former US President Donald Trump made numerous efforts to rally support against Iran on numerous occasions at the UN Security Council, but to no avail.

He said Trump suffered defeats in his efforts to counter Iran.

“Trump couldn’t get himself out of isolation,” said Rouhani.

“Trump withdrew from the JCPOA, but he was left alone,” he added.

“It was only the Israeli regime and a reactionary country that stood by him,” said President Rouhani.

He then thanked Iranian people for putting up a stiff resistance in the face of US sanctions.

The president said Iran managed to secure victories thanks to people’s patience and resistance and the government’s prudence.