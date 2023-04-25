Kazakh prime minister to visit Tehran on Wednesday 

Mohammad Jamshidi, Deputy Head for Political Affairs of the Iranian President’s Office, said Ismailov will be accompanied by a high-ranking delegation.

Jamshidi added that the Kazakh officials will be holding talks on different issues including bilateral ties with the Iranian first vice president and other senior officials of the Islamic Republic during their stay in Tehran.

The administration of President Ebrahim Raisi has made expansion of ties with neighboring and regional countries a major part of its foreign policy.

Iran’s trade relations with neighbors have expanded considerably since President Raisi took office over two years ago.