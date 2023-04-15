Iran’s Raisi calls for Muslim unity against Israel

In a telephone conversation with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday, President Raisi said only unity among Muslim states could stop Israeli atrocities.

“As we face inaction by international organizations vis-à-vis atrocities and violations by the Zionist regime, only a firm message of unity and convergence among Muslims can stop these violations from further expanding,” Raisi said.

He said various issues faced by the Islamic world, particularly the sacrilege of the al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli forces, and violations against Gaza and Lebanon, require increased cooperation among Muslim countries.

President Tokayev, for his part, said he fully agreed that increased cooperation was necessary to resolve issues facing Muslims.

Both sides expressed keenness to boost bilateral cooperation between Iran and Kazakhstan.

Raisi, in other comments, said Iran was Kazakhstan’s best option to access free waters in a quick way and Tokayev said Tehran and Astana should do their best to implement agreements reached in the past.