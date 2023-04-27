Iran, Kazakhstan call for efforts to further bolster cooperation

On Wednesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi held a meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, who is visiting Tehran to pursue the agreements previously reached between the two countries.

During the meeting, Raisi praised the growth in ties between Iran and Kazakhstan, but said the level of bilateral cooperation is not in harmony with the capacities existing in the two countries.

He said both sides should exert efforts to boost their relations, mainly in the fields of economy and commerce.

Raisi praised Kazakhstan as one of the influential countries in the Eurasian Union.

The president also called for focus on the development of cultural and civilizational relations between Iran and Kazakhstan as well as the establishment of a joint cultural committee to that effect.

In turn, the Kazakh premier expressed his country’s willingness to develop and deepen relations with the Islamic Republic, especially in the areas of economy and investment.

He expressed hope that by accelerating the implementation of the Tehran-Astana agreements in various fields, the level of cooperation between them will see a boost and bring concrete achievements for the two nations.